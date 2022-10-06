ITA Airways: Direct Flights between Sofia and Rome

Business » TOURISM | October 6, 2022, Thursday // 14:04
Bulgaria: ITA Airways: Direct Flights between Sofia and Rome @Italian Embassy in Sofia

Ambassador Giuseppina Zarra participated today in the ceremony for the opening of direct flights between Sofia and Rome of the Italian national airline ITA Airways.

The resumption of direct air connections between the capitals of the two countries with three flights a week, strongly desired by the Italian Embassy in Sofia, is an important tool to strengthen the proximity and relations between Italy and Bulgaria and to facilitate Bulgarian and Italian citizens and economic operators from both countries in their frequent trips, which will make Italy and Bulgaria even closer.

/Italian Embassy Sofia

