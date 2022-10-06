Events: Interfood & Drink Expo in Sofia, Bulgaria with significant Italian presence

Italian Ambassador to Bulgaria Giuseppina Zarra and the deputy head of the mission Francesco Calderoli, together with the director of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) in Sofia Chiara Petrò, opened the exhibition Interfood & Drink, dedicated to the food sector, which will be held in Sofia from 5 to 8 October in the Inter Expo Center and the Italian pavilion in it.

The exhibition, which this year marks its 21st edition, is attended by 20 Italian companies from different regions, coordinated by the ICE agency. Among the Italian companies there are producers of olive oil, wine and spirits, sweets, coffee, pasta, cans, rice, bakery snacks and many others.

The significant Italian presence at the exhibition represents a valuable opportunity for Bulgarian citizens and economic operators to get to know and appreciate Italian food and wines even more. Bulgaria is already an important market for Italian exports in this sector, with products worth around 209 million euros being imported in 2021, with growth of +8.6% compared to the previous year. In particular, Italy is the leading supplier of coffee and olive oil and the second supplier of wine in the country.

The initiative is one of the events dedicated to the seventh edition of the Week of Italian cuisine around the world, organized by the Embassy of Italy in Sofia and the various structures of Sistema Italia in Bulgaria. Established in 2016, the event has established itself over the years as one of the leading initiatives to promote abroad the best of the Italian agricultural food chain and food and wine traditions. The theme of the 2022 edition "Community, sustainability and innovation: the ingredients of Italian cuisine for the health of people and the protection of the planet" combines the promotion of Italian agricultural and food products with the improvement of the Mediterranean diet as a model for healthy and sustainable nutrition and a way of life.

/Italian Embassy Sofia

