It’s Official: 7 Parties enter the 48th National Assembly in Bulgaria

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 6, 2022, Thursday // 11:15
Bulgaria: It’s Official: 7 Parties enter the 48th National Assembly in Bulgaria @parliament.bg

The results of the early elections are now officially clear. The calculations of the Central Electoral Commission confirm that 7 parties enter the 48th National Assembly.

These are GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change", DPS, "Vazrazhdane", BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and the new formation "Bulgarian Rise".

In the number of deputies, this means: GERB-SDS with 67, "We Continue the Change" - 53, DPS - 36, "Vazrazhdane" - 27, "BSP for Bulgaria" - 25,

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 20, "Bulgarian Rise" will have 12 deputies. Their names are expected to be announced in the coming days.

A record number - over 87,600 people - went to vote, but did not support anyone.

This is how the vote of 2,601,963 voters who participated in these elections was distributed. A result that makes the formation of a stable governing majority difficult.

/BNT

Tags: vote, parties, National Assembly, elections
