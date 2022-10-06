It’s Official: 7 Parties enter the 48th National Assembly in Bulgaria
The results of the early elections are now officially clear. The calculations of the Central Electoral Commission confirm that 7 parties enter the 48th National Assembly.
These are GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change", DPS, "Vazrazhdane", BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and the new formation "Bulgarian Rise".
In the number of deputies, this means: GERB-SDS with 67, "We Continue the Change" - 53, DPS - 36, "Vazrazhdane" - 27, "BSP for Bulgaria" - 25,
"Democratic Bulgaria" - 20, "Bulgarian Rise" will have 12 deputies. Their names are expected to be announced in the coming days.
A record number - over 87,600 people - went to vote, but did not support anyone.
This is how the vote of 2,601,963 voters who participated in these elections was distributed. A result that makes the formation of a stable governing majority difficult.
/BNT
