COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 721 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours is 721, and the number of deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19 is four, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were 937 and 6, respectively.

In the last 24 hours 5,585 tests were done for the presence of the virus, of which 12.9% were positive. On Tuesday, the proportion of positive test results was 14.25%.

As of zero o'clock today, active cases totaled 9,815, of which 625 were hospitalized, incl. 47 people in intensive care. There were 91 people newly admitted to hospitals from yesterday with a diagnosis of Covid-19.

The number of those cured for the last 24 hours is 576, and doses of vaccines administered - 1582.

/BTA