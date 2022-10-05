Bulgaria: More Free Wi-Fi Zones in Sofia’s Parks
There are four zones with free Wi-Fi Internet access in three of Sofia's most visited parks.
Two of the zones with wireless internet are in the South Park - next to the entrances on "Byala Cherkva" and "Nishava" streets. The other locations where visitors can use free Wi-Fi are in “Borisova gradina” and the “Doctor's garden”, respectively.
The project of the Metropolitan Municipality, carried out jointly with one of the major mobile operators, also includes a special home page that will be loaded on every smartphone when using the Wi-Fi network in these areas and will provide information on upcoming cultural and sports events of the city.
An innovative Wi-Fi bench with special solar charging has been placed in the Wi-Fi zones in the South Park. The bench will provide an opportunity for the citizens and guests of Sofia to charge their smartphone and use Wi-Fi internet freely while walking or working outdoors near the bench.
