Society » HEALTH | October 5, 2022, Wednesday // 08:46
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 1,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 are 937, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 59.02% of them were among the unvaccinated, as well as 100% of the six who died.

6,575 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.25%.

To date, there are 601 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 88 new hospital admissions, of which 75% are unvaccinated. Active cases are 9,674.

810 were cured in the last 24 hours, and 1,214,817 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 1,520 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,552,338 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign. 2,072,021 people have completed the vaccination cycle, 892,256 have received the first booster dose, and 80,581 - the second.

A total of 37,733 people in Bulgaria have died as a result of the coronavirus out of a total of 1,262,224 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

