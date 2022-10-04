By Decree: Zelensky Forbade Negotiations with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning Ukraine from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is a reaction against the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation.
The document also instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals for the construction of a complex system for ensuring the security of Ukraine, based on multilateral and bilateral agreements with other countries.
The goal is for the defense potential of the country to reach a level that will ensure a guaranteed rebuff against the Russian Federation. The Cabinet of Ministers will also have to work towards increasing the supply of military-technical assistance to Ukraine.
On September 30, minutes after the annexation of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky assured that Kyiv was ready for dialogue with Russia, but only if another president was at the helm.
