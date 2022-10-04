By Decree: Zelensky Forbade Negotiations with Putin

World » UKRAINE | October 4, 2022, Tuesday // 17:11
Bulgaria: By Decree: Zelensky Forbade Negotiations with Putin Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning Ukraine from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is a reaction against the annexation of Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation.

The document also instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare proposals for the construction of a complex system for ensuring the security of Ukraine, based on multilateral and bilateral agreements with other countries.

The goal is for the defense potential of the country to reach a level that will ensure a guaranteed rebuff against the Russian Federation. The Cabinet of Ministers will also have to work towards increasing the supply of military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

On September 30, minutes after the annexation of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky assured that Kyiv was ready for dialogue with Russia, but only if another president was at the helm.

More from the 223rd day of the war in Ukraine read here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, negotiate, Putin, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria