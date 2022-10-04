Bulgaria: Explosions at "Arsenal" Weapons Factory in Kazanlak – Casualties reported
The Regional Office for Fire Safety and Population Protection reports on an incident at the "Arsenal" plant in Kazanlak, Bulgaria. The signal was received at 11:04 a.m.
Two fire trucks from Kazanlak were sent to the scene, including departmental fire brigades and ambulances.
According to unofficial information, there are two casualties, and eyewitnesses report that there was an extremely loud explosion and a dark cloud over the area.
*Update: 3 deaths reported, 3 injured people are transported to the hospital in Kazanlak.
The Labor Inspectorate confirmed the information about the incident, they also reported on an injured woman who was transported to the hospital in Stara Zagora.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Possibility of Secondary Explosion at “Arsenal” Weapons Factory, 2 Women are still Missing
- » Passengers Wait over 6 hours for a Wizz Air Flight to Valencia at Sofia Airport
- » Bulgaria: 18-year-old on Amphetamines killed 22-year-old Student in Car Crash
- » Bulgaria: Taxi carrying Illegal Migrants from Syria Crashed in Sofia
- » Car Accidents with Casualties all over Bulgaria Today
- » Bulgaria: Car Crash on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person confirmed Dead