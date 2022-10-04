COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1339 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
1339 are the new confirmed cases of infection with Covid19 in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
8,467 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 15.81 percent.
9 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.
To date, there are 593 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 139 new hospital admissions.
2,004 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,214,007 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 9,553 active cases
In the last 24 hours, 798 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,550,818 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 37,727 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,261,287 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
/BTA
