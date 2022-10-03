Montenegro has the Cheapest Fuel in the Balkans
According to the government in Podgorica, Montenegro has the cheapest fuel in the region.
On its Instagram profile, the Montenegrin government writes that one liter of "Super 95" gasoline costs 1.26 euros in Montenegro, 1.35 euros in Slovenia, 1.37 euros in North Macedonia, 1.39 euros in Croatia, 1, 46 euros in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1.48 euros in Serbia, 1.69 euros in Albania.
"The price of one liter of Super 98 gasoline in Montenegro is 1.30 euros, in North Macedonia - 1.40 euros, in Croatia - 1.46 euros, in Serbia - 1.65 euros, in Bosnia and Herzegovina - 1 .67 euros and in Slovenia - 1.70 euros," says the Montenegrin government.
A liter of diesel costs €1.48 in Montenegro and North Macedonia, €1.60 in Slovenia, €1.52 in Croatia, €1.64 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, €1.83 in Serbia, €1.88 in Albania and EUR 1.90 in Kosovo.
"We support both the citizens and the economy," adds the Montenegrin government.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU might Stop Membership Talks with Serbia
- » Kosovo PM: Conflict with Serbia is a Possibility
- » Injured Police Officers and Detainees at EuroPride in Serbia
- » North Macedonia’s President: Only Macedonians with Low Self-Esteem are Afraid of "Bulgarianization"
- » Macedonian Foreign Minister: Negotiations with Bulgaria Ended with 3:1 for North Macedonia
- » Vucic: I Don't Know How to Solve the Problem, but I will Not Recognize Kosovo