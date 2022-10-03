Montenegro has the Cheapest Fuel in the Balkans

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 3, 2022, Monday // 16:21
Bulgaria: Montenegro has the Cheapest Fuel in the Balkans @Pixabay

According to the government in Podgorica, Montenegro has the cheapest fuel in the region.

On its Instagram profile, the Montenegrin government writes that one liter of "Super 95" gasoline costs 1.26 euros in Montenegro, 1.35 euros in Slovenia, 1.37 euros in North Macedonia, 1.39 euros in Croatia, 1, 46 euros in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1.48 euros in Serbia, 1.69 euros in Albania.

"The price of one liter of Super 98 gasoline in Montenegro is 1.30 euros, in North Macedonia - 1.40 euros, in Croatia - 1.46 euros, in Serbia - 1.65 euros, in Bosnia and Herzegovina - 1 .67 euros and in Slovenia - 1.70 euros," says the Montenegrin government.

A liter of diesel costs €1.48 in Montenegro and North Macedonia, €1.60 in Slovenia, €1.52 in Croatia, €1.64 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, €1.83 in Serbia, €1.88 in Albania and EUR 1.90 in Kosovo.

"We support both the citizens and the economy," adds the Montenegrin government.

 
 
 
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

Публикация, споделена от Vlada Crne Gore (@vlada_cg)

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, Montenegro, euros, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria