Montenegro has the Cheapest Fuel in the Balkans

According to the government in Podgorica, Montenegro has the cheapest fuel in the region.

On its Instagram profile, the Montenegrin government writes that one liter of "Super 95" gasoline costs 1.26 euros in Montenegro, 1.35 euros in Slovenia, 1.37 euros in North Macedonia, 1.39 euros in Croatia, 1, 46 euros in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1.48 euros in Serbia, 1.69 euros in Albania.

"The price of one liter of Super 98 gasoline in Montenegro is 1.30 euros, in North Macedonia - 1.40 euros, in Croatia - 1.46 euros, in Serbia - 1.65 euros, in Bosnia and Herzegovina - 1 .67 euros and in Slovenia - 1.70 euros," says the Montenegrin government.

A liter of diesel costs €1.48 in Montenegro and North Macedonia, €1.60 in Slovenia, €1.52 in Croatia, €1.64 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, €1.83 in Serbia, €1.88 in Albania and EUR 1.90 in Kosovo.

"We support both the citizens and the economy," adds the Montenegrin government.

/BNT