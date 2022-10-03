The EU grants 1.61 Billion Euros to Bulgaria

The European Commission approved the first major infrastructure program for Bulgaria for the period 2021-2027 - the "Transport Connectivity" program, the EC announced.

The EU grants 1.61 billion euros, one of the largest sums for the Bulgarian cohesion programs during this programming period.

The planned investments will promote the use of environmentally friendly modes of transport and alternative fuels, improve the quality of road, rail and maritime infrastructure and contribute to reducing the harmful impact of transport on the environment.

/BNT