Elections in Bulgaria: BSP will Not Form a Coalition with GERB and its Leader will Not Resign

“The Bulgarian Socialist Party will not participate in a coalition with GERB and DPS”. This was stated by the leader of the party, Kornelia Ninova, at a briefing on the results of the vote.

"For us, this is a principled position and it is necessary to know who is placed where under the axis of ‘circles of companies’ or the rule of law. We are determined to continue our fight to change the GERB model. Unprincipled alliances do not lead to good either for the state or for the party. This is an attempt by the people behind the scenes to hide," Ninova said.

The socialists would not support an expert government either.

"An expert cabinet is an attempt to hide political leaders from responsibility. We are for taking responsibility, especially in these difficult times. We do not accept experts to be responsible, and politicians to wait for us to return to the scene again. It is not responsible, it is not statesmanlike, not masculine, if you will," commented Ninova.

Nevertheless, it is better to have a cabinet than new early elections, commented Kornelia Ninova and added that they expect GERB to form a government.

If the mandate reaches the second largest parliamentary represented force - "We Continue the Change", BSP will participate in talks on forming a government, but the condition that Kiril Petkov is not prime minister remains in force.

Kornelia Ninova stated that she definitely has no intention of resigning after the election results.

"We are not satisfied with the results, we expected more, but we are not dramatizing, we are learning a lesson and will take measures," she said.

She also commented that the result of the socialists was similar to that of the previous elections, with a difference of about one percent.

This morning, the opposition in the socialist party demanded the resignation of party leader Kornelia Ninova and organized a petition to schedule a congress to elect the president of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

At a meeting of the BSP National Council on Saturday, the socialists will discuss the mistakes and lessons learned after the elections and outline measures for changes. If the National Council decides, it can also schedule a congress to elect a new chairman, Ninova admitted.

"We will categorically not resign. Our resignation is currently being demanded by people who throughout the campaign worked against BSP. Take out their interviews and see what they say - that we will not cross the 4% barrier, that we are dying as a party and so on, but what are the results - the same as in the last elections," she added.

On the basis of 99.99% processed protocols by the Sectional Election Commission, the socialists receive the support of 9.3% of voters or 232,942 votes and will be the fifth largest political force in the 48th National Assembly.

In the next parliament, BSP will work to support measures to improve social policy and stabilize the economy. The socialists set themselves the goal of making every effort not to involve Bulgaria in the conflict with Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT