Officially: The Population of Bulgaria is just over 6.5 million

The population of Bulgaria as of September 7, 2021 is 6,519,789 people. The National Institute of Statistics presented the data from the last census, which took place last year.

Women are 3,383,527 and men 3,136,262. Between the two censuses (2011 and 2021) the population has decreased by 844,781 people. Or by 11.5%.

Sofia has a population of 1,274,290 people.

23.5% of people are aged 65 and over. They increased by 12.6 percent.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT