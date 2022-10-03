Leader of Bulgarian Rise: We can accept any Coalition that is in the Interest of the Citizens
“We are the smallest parliamentary group. But in fact, participation in political life and in parliament does not divide parties into big and small, but into those that offer solutions and those that do not.” This was stated by the leader of the pro-Russian party "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev to Nova TV.
According to him, forming a cabinet is the responsibility of all politicians. "Forming a government should be a responsible behavior of all politicians and all parties represented in parliament. This view of mine has not changed. The looming winter season with a combination of crises requires all of us in the political field to find the way to dialogue".
"We can accept any kind of coalition that is in the interest of Bulgarian citizens. I have always said that this type of coalitions should be based on priorities, clear rules and relations", Yanev pointed out in response to a question whether his party would form a coalition with GERB if it received an invitation.
"The message of the Bulgarian citizens to us, the politicians, with this low voter turnout and with this type of parliament, which does not have a clear majority - is clearly 'sit down and work something out,'" he added.
/BNR
