Leader of Bulgarian Rise: We can accept any Coalition that is in the Interest of the Citizens

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 3, 2022, Monday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Leader of Bulgarian Rise: We can accept any Coalition that is in the Interest of the Citizens @BNR

We are the smallest parliamentary group. But in fact, participation in political life and in parliament does not divide parties into big and small, but into those that offer solutions and those that do not.” This was stated by the leader of the pro-Russian party "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev to Nova TV.

According to him, forming a cabinet is the responsibility of all politicians. "Forming a government should be a responsible behavior of all politicians and all parties represented in parliament. This view of mine has not changed. The looming winter season with a combination of crises requires all of us in the political field to find the way to dialogue".

"We can accept any kind of coalition that is in the interest of Bulgarian citizens. I have always said that this type of coalitions should be based on priorities, clear rules and relations", Yanev pointed out in response to a question whether his party would form a coalition with GERB if it received an invitation.

"The message of the Bulgarian citizens to us, the politicians, with this low voter turnout and with this type of parliament, which does not have a clear majority - is clearly 'sit down and work something out,'" he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yanev, Bulgarian RIse, parliamentary, vote
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria