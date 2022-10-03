Elections in Bulgaria: Which Party Won the Most in Which Provinces

Expectedly, in the distribution by provinces (oblasts), GERB-SDS won the vote, second were “We Continue the Change” (WCC), third were the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

In Blagoevgrad, with 100% counted protocols, GERB-SDS are in first place with 30.71% of theBulgarians’ vote. In second place are DPS with 18.71%, and in third place - WCC with 15.67%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) ranks fourth with 10.65%.

In Burgas, GERB-SDS are in first place with 100% counted ballots. The coalition collected 26.58% of the votes. In second place are WCC with 18.88%, in third - DPS with 15.45%, and in fourth - "Vazrazhdane" with 10.01%.

In Varna, GERB-SDS are also in the lead in the voting, taking 30.72% of the votes. "We Continue the Change" are in second place with 21.48%, and in third place - "Vazrazhdane" with 13.24%. The fourth position is for BSP for Bulgaria with 7.49%.

GERB-SDS is the leading political force in Veliko Tarnovo as well, receiving 25.10% of the citizens' vote, 18.84% voted for WCC, and 13.58% for BSP. In fourth place is "Vazrazhdane" with 11.96% of the votes.

In Vidin, the GERB-SDS coalition also leads, with 28.75%. In second place is the party of Petkov and Vasilev with 17.26%, and in third place - DPS with 13.64%. BSP ranks fourth with 11.90%.

In Vratsa again GERB-SDS are first with 32.52%, second are WCC with 16.76%, and third - BSP with 11.34%. DPS ranks fourth with 10.71%.

In Gabrovo, GERB-SDS took first place with 33.34% of the votes, WCC came second with 20.42% of those who voted, Vazrazhdane came third with 12.59%, and BSP came fourth with 10.46%.

In Dobrich, GERB is again at the top of the vote, with 22.22%, followed by WCC with 18.95%, BSP in third place with 13.97%, and DPS in fourth place with 13.24%.

In Kardjali, DPS is traditionally in first place in the votes with 71.18%, in second place - GERB-SDS, which take 9.60%, in third place - WCC with 7.37%, and in fourth place is BSP with 3.49%.

In Kyustendil, the GERB-SDS coalition is in the lead with 34.88%, WCC is in second place with 19.12%, BSP is in third place with 12.21%, and Vazrazhdane is in fourth place with 9.64%.

In Lovech, the GERB-SDS coalition took the most votes - 32.77%, WCC came in second place with 18.55%, BSP in third place with 12.49%, and DPS in fourth place with 9.78%.

In Montana, DPS already firmly occupies the second place - with 20.93% of the votes. First is GERB-SDS with 25.89%, and third is WCC with 17.04%. BSP is in fourth place with 10.22%.

And in Pazardzhik DPS is in second place with 19.02%, after GERB-SDS, which takes 27.73%. Third are WCC with 15.89%, and fourth – BSP with 11.10%.

In Pernik, the GERB-SDS coalition leads with 35.84% of the votes, in second place are WCC with 19.28%, in third place - "Vazrazhdane" with 190.79%, and in fourth place - BSP with 9.92%.

The difference between GERB and WCC in Pleven is small - there the Borissov-Hristov coalition leads with 23.40%, followed by the party of Petkov and Vasilev with 19.53%, in third place - BSP with 15.25%, and in fourth place - "Vazrazhdane" with 10.25%.

In Plovdiv-city, the difference between the first two leading parties is less than half a percent. GERB-SDS is in the lead with 26.22%, followed by WCC with 25.92%, "Vazrazhdane" is third with 11.43%, and in fourth place is DB with 8.79%.

In the Plovdiv region, the parties are arranged in a different way: again GERB is in the lead with 29.09%, in second place are WCC with 18.58%, but in third place is BSP with 13.98%. The fourth place is for "Vazrazhdane" with 10.93%

In Razgrad, DPS significantly leads all other parties. There, the Movement takes 45.53% of the votes, GERB is in second place with 19.46%, WCC is third with 9.15%, and DB is fourth with 7.06%.

In Ruse, the difference between GERB and WCC is within half a percentage: the GERB-SDS coalition gets 23.56%, WCC with 23.06%, "Vazrazhdane" is in third place with 11.92%, and BSP is fourth with 10.75%.

In Sliven, GERB-SDS are first with 33.01%, WCC – second, with 19.76%, BSP is in third place with 11.81%, and Vazrazhdane is fourth with 10.42%.

In Smolyan, the difference between GERB-SDS and DPS is a little more than a percentage. The GERB-SDS coalition received 26.84% of the votes, DPS took 25.36%, in third place was WCC with 17.56%, and in fourth place was BSP with 10.41%.

In Sofia - 23 MIR, WCC received the majority of votes, with the difference with GERB-SDS being over 7%. The party of Petkov and Vasilev takes 28.63%, Borissov and Hristov - 21.72%, DB is in third place with 19.64%, and in fourth - "Vazrazhdane" with 9.18%.

In the 24th MIR in the capital again "We Continue the Change" collected the most votes. The party takes first place with 26.54%, GERB-SDS gets 24.47%, DB is in third place with 17.29%, and Vazrazhdane is in fourth place with 10.07%.

In the 25th MIR, GERB-SDS are in first place with 28.35%, WCC are second with 24.36%, "Vazrazhdane" are in third place with 11.67%, and in fourth place are DB with 11.30%.

GERB-SDS is the most preferred coalition among voters in Sofia region. There, 32.21% voted for GERB-SDS, in second place was WCC with 16.62%, in third - BSP with 10.86%, and in fourth - "Vazrazhdane" with 9.84%.

In Stara Zagora, the GERB-SDS coalition is the leader, with 26.33% of the votes cast, followed by WCC with 19.51%, Vazrazhdane in third with 12.47%, and BSP in fourth with 11.41%.

DPS undisputedly leads among the votes in Targovishte. There, 43.55% voted for the party. In second place is GERB-SDS with 17.67% of the votes, in third is WCC with 11.27%, and in fourth - BSP with 7.78%.

In Haskovo, GERB-SDS is in first place with 26.45%, but the battle for second place was disputed: WCC took 19.22% of the votes, and DPS - 17.69%. That's a difference of nearly 1,300 votes. In fourth place is "Vazrazhdane" with 9.30% of the voters.

In Shumen, the Movement is also the leading party. It received 26.80% of the voters' votes. GERB-SDS is in second place with 24.44%, WCC is third with 17.18%, and BSP is fourth with 9.59%.

In Yambol, GERB-SDS are the leading political force, with 26.77%. Second are WCC with 20.04%, third – BSP with 18.61%, and fourth – “Vazrazhdane” with 12.63%.

/BGNES