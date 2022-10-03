Elections in Bulgaria: Nearly 90,000 Bulgarians Chose “I Do Not Support Anyone”
87,378 voters chose "I do not support anyone" in yesterday's parliamentary elections.
The data was released by the Central Election Commission this morning with 99.40% of the SIC protocols processed in the RIC. GERB received the support of 632,097 voters, “We Continue the Change” of 503,549, and DPS of 340,211. 253,321 voted for “Vazrazhdane”, and 232,101 for BSP. “Democratic Bulgaria” received the votes of 185,753. “Bulgarian Rise” - 115,588, and “There Is Such a People” - 95,505.
