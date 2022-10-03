Elections in Bulgaria: Who Wins and Who is Below the Barrier of Entry

Elections in Bulgaria: Who Wins and Who is Below the Barrier of Entry

At 6 o'clock this morning, voting in the early parliamentary elections ended. From the processed protocols, it appears that there will be a National Assembly with seven parties, and "Bulgarian Rise" of former acting Prime Minister Stefan Yanev gets into it. However, the winners of the July 2021 elections "There Is Such a People" failed to find a place in the parliament.

GERB will have the most deputies in the 48th National Assembly. Boyko Borissov's party wins the elections with almost 5 percentage points ahead of "We Continue the Change". They are followed by DPS, "Vazrazhdane", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria".

For updates and more information read our new article.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

