Elections in Bulgaria: Who Wins and Who is Below the Barrier of Entry
At 6 o'clock this morning, voting in the early parliamentary elections ended. From the processed protocols, it appears that there will be a National Assembly with seven parties, and "Bulgarian Rise" of former acting Prime Minister Stefan Yanev gets into it. However, the winners of the July 2021 elections "There Is Such a People" failed to find a place in the parliament.
GERB will have the most deputies in the 48th National Assembly. Boyko Borissov's party wins the elections with almost 5 percentage points ahead of "We Continue the Change". They are followed by DPS, "Vazrazhdane", BSP and "Democratic Bulgaria".
