COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours

Not a single death related to the coronavirus was registered in Bulgaria for the second day in a row. The newly infected are 179, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The indicators are comparable to those of a week ago. Last Monday, new cases of coronavirus were 188 and one confirmed death was reported.

The 179 new cases were identified from 1,135 tests (15.77 percent were positive).

Nearly 61 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,259,948. They were established from 10,567,325 tests (11.92 percent were positive).

The total number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus remains 37,718.

Active cases are 10,227, up from 9,462 a week ago.

607 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 44 of them in intensive care units. The statistics show an increase compared to a week ago, when 484 people were in hospital, 28 of them in intensive care units.

There are 31 new arrivals in a hospital in the last 24 hours. More than 74 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

15 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,212,003.

Only 10 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,550,020.

2,071,899 people have completed the vaccination course. 890,096 of them have been given a booster dose, i.e. they have been revaccinated, and 78,950 people have already received a second booster dose.

