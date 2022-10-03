Bulgaria: Siren Test Today – Don’t be Alarmed!
The Ministry of the Interior warns that today at 11 a.m. in the regions of Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Sofia, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, Lozenets, Shabla and the settlements in 30 - kilometer zone around the Kozloduy NPP, a test check of the siren system will be carried out by broadcasting the national alarm and end of alarm signals.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Officially: The Population of Bulgaria is just over 6.5 million
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No Deaths in the Last 24 hours
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases are Increasing
- » “Thracian Secret Societies” available in English and Bulgarian for All the History Buffs
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 801 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Woman, Life, Freedom... Protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Sofia