Bulgaria: Siren Test Today – Don’t be Alarmed!

Society | October 3, 2022, Monday // 08:37
The Ministry of the Interior warns that today at 11 a.m. in the regions of Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Sofia, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, Lozenets, Shabla and the settlements in 30 - kilometer zone around the Kozloduy NPP, a test check of the siren system will be carried out by broadcasting the national alarm and end of alarm signals.

/BNR

