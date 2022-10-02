Gallup's 100% Parallel Count: 2 Parties Change Position from the Initial Election Results
The sample of 100% of the election protocols of the sociologists from "Gallup International Balkan" is ready.
7 are the parties that will firmly have deputies in the 48th National Assembly.
Here's who they are:
GERB-SDS – 23.5%, the projected mandates are 63;
"We Continue the CHange" – 19.5 percent, the mandates here are 53;
DPS – 15% and 41 mandates;
"Vazrazhdane" - 10 percent support and possible 27 people's representatives;
BSP – 8.9% support and 24 mandates;
"Democratic Bulgaria" - 7 percent and 19 people's representatives;
"Bulgarian Rise" – 4.7% and 13 mandates.
"There Is Such a People" remains below the electoral barrier with 3.8 percent support among the voters.
"Stand up, Bulgaria" with 1.1 percent support. VMRO - 0.8, others - 5.5%.
39.5 percent is the electoral turnout, with the option "I do not support anyone" 3.4% voted
Earlier, the initial election results placed BSP ahead of "Vazrazhdane" and "Bulgarian Rise" below the barrier.
Official and accurate results can be expected tomorrow.
