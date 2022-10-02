Gallup's 100% Parallel Count: 2 Parties Change Position from the Initial Election Results

The sample of 100% of the election protocols of the sociologists from "Gallup International Balkan" is ready.

7 are the parties that will firmly have deputies in the 48th National Assembly.

Here's who they are:

GERB-SDS – 23.5%, the projected mandates are 63;

"We Continue the CHange" – 19.5 percent, the mandates here are 53;

DPS – 15% and 41 mandates;

"Vazrazhdane" - 10 percent support and possible 27 people's representatives;

BSP – 8.9% support and 24 mandates;

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 7 percent and 19 people's representatives;

"Bulgarian Rise" – 4.7% and 13 mandates.

"There Is Such a People" remains below the electoral barrier with 3.8 percent support among the voters.

"Stand up, Bulgaria" with 1.1 percent support. VMRO - 0.8, others - 5.5%.

39.5 percent is the electoral turnout, with the option "I do not support anyone" 3.4% voted

Earlier, the initial election results placed BSP ahead of "Vazrazhdane" and "Bulgarian Rise" below the barrier.

Official and accurate results can be expected tomorrow.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR