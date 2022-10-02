Bulgaria: GERB 1st, “We Continue the Change” 2nd - According to Initial Election Results

No serious surprises and no enthusiasm on the part of the Bulgarian electorate to vote yet again. This is what the initial results of today's early parliamentary elections look like - the fourth in a row within a year and a half.

Boyko Borissov’s GERB is the first political force. It is followed by Kiril Petkov’s "We Continue the Change" with a difference of about 6-7 percent. The third position is for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is fourth. After them is the right-wing, pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), whose leader Kostadin Kostadinov insisted that the party will be #1 in these elections. Sixth is "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB).

At the moment, it seems that seven parties enter the parliament - and Slavi Trifonov’s “There Is Such a People” (TISP) jumps over the 4 percent barrier, the position of Stefan Yanev’s "Bulgarian Rise", the only new player in this election, is on the verge of entering parliament.

According to the data of "Alpha Research", the parliament will consist of seven parties, and according to "Gallup" – eight parties, as they report "Bulgarian Rise" is with 4 percent.

There are no serious differences with the preliminary forecasts in the sociological studies before the vote, according to the data from the exit polls of several agencies towards the end of the election day.

40.5 percent was the voter turnout in the last early elections on November 14, 2021. Then the lowest percentage of voters was recorded, but now the turnout is shaping up to be even slightly lower than this unpleasant record.

What did the results of the political forces look like in November:

" We Continue the Change " - 25.67 percent, 67 MPs

" - 25.67 percent, 67 MPs GERB - 22.74 percent, 59 deputies

- 22.74 percent, 59 deputies DPS - 13 percent, 34 MPs

BSP - 10.21 percent, 26 deputies

“There Is Such a People” - 9.52 percent, 25 deputies

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 6.37 percent, 16 deputies

"Vazrazhdane" - 4.86 percent, 13 MPs

And this is how they will look now:

According to Alpha Research:

GERB - 66 deputies

- 66 deputies “ We Continue the Change ” - 52 deputies

” - 52 deputies DPS - 37 deputies

BSP - 27 deputies

"Vazrazhdane" - 26 deputies

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 21 deputies

"There Is Such a People" - 11 deputies

According to Market Links:

GERB - 67 deputies

- 67 deputies “ We Continue the Change ” - 48 deputies

” - 48 deputies DPS - 33 deputies

BSP - 30 deputies

"Vazrazhdane" - 27 deputies

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 24 deputies

"There Is Such a People" - 14 deputies

According to Gallup:

GERB - 62 deputies

- 62 deputies “ We Continue the Change ” - 48 deputies

” - 48 deputies DPS - 37 deputies

BSP - 30 deputies

"Vazrazhdane" - 23 MPs

"Democratic Bulgaria" - 19 deputies

"There Is Such a People" - 12 deputies

"Bulgarian Rise" - 9 deputies

The current situation suggests that again, difficult at first reading, there is a recipe for forming a government.

55.8 percent want to have a cabinet at any cost, if the results of the elections are not convincing for anyone, and 25.3 percent - in such a situation they prefer to have new elections, according to Gallup data.

At least three parties will be needed for a cabinet if it comes to forming one at all. Political scientist Dimitar Ganev commented to Nova TV after the first results of the Trend agency's exit poll were presented at 7 p.m.

According to him, the distribution of mandates according to the data shows that not only one party doesn’t have a majority, but even the two major parties don’t. A coalition, if there is one at all after today's result, would be complex and colorful again - as it was after the elections on November 14, Ganev also said.

He clarified that until the parallel counting, it cannot be said whether there will be a six-party, seven-party or eight-party parliament.

The election day did not pass without violations and curious situations.

