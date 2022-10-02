Voter Turnout at 17.6% by 13 pm: Survey

By 13 pm, voter turnout stands at 17.6%, sociologist Yanitsa Petkova from Gallup International said in an interview for the BNR. Voter turnout remains low and is similar to that of the previous Parliamentary elections. By 13 pm on November 14, 2021, voter turnout stood at 17.5%. By 11 am, there were problems with 22 voting machines, the Central Election Commission said. 10 machines have failed. As a result, the election commission decided to allow voting with ballot papers in these polling stations.

By 11 am, voter turnout reached 10.3%, data of Gallup International Balkan show. Voter turnout is slightly higher as compared to the previous general elections in November 2021, said Parvan Simeonov, Executive Director of Gallup International. In his words, it is still early to say how things will develop by the end of the polling day, because voter turnout is relatively low.

By 9 am, or two hours after the beginning of polling day in Bulgaria, voter turnout stood at 3.6%, the Director of Gallup International Balkan Parvan Simenov said for the Bulgarian National Radio.

By 9 am, voter turnout is lower as compared to the Parliamentary elections in November 2021, when it stood at around 4%. Parvan Simeonov urged voters not to pay attention to improvised results that will start appearing in different media, because data accumulations will become reliable only in the early afternoon./BNR