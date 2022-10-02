Polling Day in Bulgaria begins with Low Voter Turnout
By 9 am, or two hours after the beginning of polling day in Bulgaria, voter turnout stood at 3.6%, the Director of Gallup International Balkan Parvan Simenov said for the Bulgarian National Radio.
By 9 am, voter turnout is lower as compared to the Parliamentary elections in November 2021, when it stood at around 4%. Parvan Simeonov urged voters not to pay attention to improvised results that will start appearing in different media, because data accumulations will become reliable only in the early afternoon./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Elections in Bulgaria: Who Wins and Who is Below the Barrier of Entry
- » Gallup's 100% Parallel Count: 2 Parties Change Position from the Initial Election Results
- » Bulgaria: GERB 1st, “We Continue the Change” 2nd - According to Initial Election Results
- » Elections in Bulgaria: 10.3% Voter Turnout at 11 a.m., Problems with the Vote in Turkey
- » Election Day: Bulgaria Votes for New Parliament
- » Bulgaria: Today is a “Day for Reflection” before the Elections