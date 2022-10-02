Polling Day in Bulgaria begins with Low Voter Turnout

By 9 am, or two hours after the beginning of polling day in Bulgaria, voter turnout stood at 3.6%, the Director of Gallup International Balkan Parvan Simenov said for the Bulgarian National Radio.

By 9 am, voter turnout is lower as compared to the Parliamentary elections in November 2021, when it stood at around 4%. Parvan Simeonov urged voters not to pay attention to improvised results that will start appearing in different media, because data accumulations will become reliable only in the early afternoon./BNR