Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases are Increasing
298 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 1,676 tests performed, a positivity rate of 17.8%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.
600 patients are being treated in hospital, as 44 of them are in intensive care units. 6 patients have been hospitalized in the past day. No Covid-related deaths have been reported. 28 people have been reported cured in the past 24 hours.
A mere 141 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday. 2,071,899 is the number of people with a completed vaccination cycle. 890,086 have had a booster shot and 78,945 people have had a second booster dose.
