Bulgaria: Today is a “Day for Reflection” before the Elections

October 1, 2022, Saturday
October 1 is a day of reflection ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections. Election campaigning is not allowed on this day. This is the fourth election in a row in just 18 months.

According to the Election Code, it is not allowed to publish data from sociological surveys, from public opinion polls, as well as from exit polls on the results and attitudes of voters in support of a particular party or coalition until the end of election day.

The ban also applies to profiles on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Viber, YouTube, etc. and media service providers.

In the elections on October 2, voting will be done by machines - in 9,364 sections in the country, voting will be done by machines, in 1,104 of them, voting will be done with one machine, and with 290 machines, voting will be done outside the country.

The electoral lists in the country are 6,602,990. Outside the country, the number of sections is 755, of which 238 have two machines, and 517 have one. In total, there are 6,624 candidates for people's representatives, of which 4,670 are male candidates, and 1,954 are female candidates. There are 1,296 applications in two constituencies.

On Sunday, the polls will open at 7.00 a.m. and voting will continue until 8.00 p.m., or until the number of people waiting to vote runs out.

