Kyiv's response to Putin: Ukraine quickly Enters NATO

World » UKRAINE | September 30, 2022, Friday // 18:29
Bulgaria: Kyiv's response to Putin: Ukraine quickly Enters NATO @cnbcfm.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced minutes after Putin’s speech that Kyiv will sign an application for accelerated accession to NATO.

This happened shortly after Russian head of state Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"De facto we have already joined NATO. De facto we have already proven our compatibility with the Alliance's standards. They are real for Ukraine - they are real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction," said President Zelensky.

Zelensky also published a video of the historic moment - the signing of the application for Ukraine's entry into NATO. This happened in front of the presidential building in Kyiv, and the head of state was in the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denis Shmigal.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a press conference to be held this evening. Its subject is unknown.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, NATO, Ukraine, Putin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria