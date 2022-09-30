Kyiv's response to Putin: Ukraine quickly Enters NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced minutes after Putin’s speech that Kyiv will sign an application for accelerated accession to NATO.

This happened shortly after Russian head of state Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"De facto we have already joined NATO. De facto we have already proven our compatibility with the Alliance's standards. They are real for Ukraine - they are real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction," said President Zelensky.

Zelensky also published a video of the historic moment - the signing of the application for Ukraine's entry into NATO. This happened in front of the presidential building in Kyiv, and the head of state was in the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denis Shmigal.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced a press conference to be held this evening. Its subject is unknown.

