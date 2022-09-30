Woman, Life, Freedom... Protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Sofia

Society | September 30, 2022, Friday // 13:24
Bulgaria: Woman, Life, Freedom... Protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Sofia @Bulgarian National Radio

Representatives of the Kurdish Party of Iran in Bulgaria organized a protest in front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic against the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from the Kurdish city of Saqqez, who was arrested in Tehran for "improper clothing" and died in custody at the hands of the moral police.

Her death sparked the first major demonstration on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against fuel price hikes in 2019.

Dozens of people gathered today in front of the diplomatic mission in Sofia to state categorically that they want their freedom back.

An Iranian woman, in turn, cut off her hair in protest against the humiliation of women and the trampling of their rights in Iran.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: embassy, Iranian, Mahsa Amini, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria