Woman, Life, Freedom... Protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Sofia

Representatives of the Kurdish Party of Iran in Bulgaria organized a protest in front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic against the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from the Kurdish city of Saqqez, who was arrested in Tehran for "improper clothing" and died in custody at the hands of the moral police.

Her death sparked the first major demonstration on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against fuel price hikes in 2019.

Dozens of people gathered today in front of the diplomatic mission in Sofia to state categorically that they want their freedom back.

An Iranian woman, in turn, cut off her hair in protest against the humiliation of women and the trampling of their rights in Iran.

/BNR