Bulgaria is First in the EU in Mortality from Cardiovascular Diseases

Bulgaria ranks first in the European Union in terms of premature death from cardiovascular diseases. This is the reason that every year in our country, an average of 160 people per 100,000 thousand population under the age of 65 lose their lives. The statistics cover the period from 2017 to 2019.

Every fifth adult in Bulgaria has cardiovascular problems or diabetes. The reason is that these diseases are neglected by society. And this leads to serious diagnoses such as heart failure, ischemic disease, heart attack or stroke.

"This is not just a medical problem. It's also an economic problem. It's a loss of labor force, it contributes to the demographic crisis. We're losing the people who are the most valuable, the most important to society. The ones who create the GDP ", said Prof. Asen Gudev, chairman of the Society of Cardiologists in Bulgaria.

Eurostat statistics show that Bulgaria is in first place in Europe and in another negative ranking - cardiovascular diseases of people under 65 years of age. Therefore, experts say that prevention should start at an early age.

"Cardiovascular diseases clinically appear in the fifth, sixth decade, but the bomb is laid from an early age. The creation of a proper way of eating, of physical activity, of a health culture, must start from an early age, if we want to break this unfavorable trend of mortality from cardiovascular diseases", added Prof. Asen Gudev.

Among the main risk factors for the occurrence of diseases of the cardiovascular system are high blood pressure and smoking.

"This is followed by overweight and obesity, elevated cholesterol levels, diabetes mellitus and disorders of glucose metabolism. Air pollution is increasingly climbing this ranking and is an important risk factor," added Prof. Yoto Yotov, head of the cardiology department to "Sveta Marina" UMBAL.

Risk factors are also stress, insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables and the use of more salt. Another problem for Bulgaria is sudden death from cardiovascular disease outside hospitals.

"We, as a society, are not prepared to react. Unlike many European countries, where this system is much better expressed. Then the defibrillation system, a huge problem, which in our country is not a solution. We have a breakthrough, we have the opportunity to install in some places in the big cities, but this is still not enough. We need many more in the country," commented Assoc. Assoc. Vasil Traikov.

Cardiovascular diseases are mostly in men, but the number of women who share with specialists that they have a similar problem is greater.

"They are more concerned about their own health and the health of the family. They are more willing to share that they have a problem and solve it. They are the ones who are somehow more health-oriented," said Prof. Asen Gudev.

Experts advise to measure our blood pressure and cholesterol regularly. This way we can prevent unpleasant consequences for our health.

