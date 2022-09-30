COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 752 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 752, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,856 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 15.48 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 569 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 99 new hospital admissions.

548 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,211,397 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,559 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,046 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,548,405 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,714 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,258,670 confirmed infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA