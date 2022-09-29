Foreign Leaders will arrive in Bulgaria for the Opening Ceremony of the Interconnector with Greece

On October 1, President Rumen Radev will host the ceremony for the official commissioning of the intersystem gas connection Greece-Bulgaria. The event will be held at 11:00 a.m. in hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), the press office of the head of state announced.

The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnection is of strategic importance for South-Eastern Europe and provides an opportunity for real energy diversification of natural gas suppliers for the region. The interconnector provides Bulgaria with direct access to the Southern Gas Corridor and supplies of natural gas via the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and in the near future also from the liquefied gas terminal near Alexandroupolis.

At the invitation of the Bulgarian president, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca, the Bulgarian Caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev, as well as the executive directors of "ICGB" JSC Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas, will take part in the ceremony

During the day, Radev will also hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations participating in the ceremony.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR