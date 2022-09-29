Bulgaria: 18-year-old on Amphetamines killed 22-year-old Student in Car Crash

An 18-year-old driver, who according to the initial drug test was driving under the influence of amphetamines, crashed a Volvo XC60 into a Citroen Saxo on one of the main boulevards in the Bulgarian town of Shumen and killed one of the women in the Citroen. The driver, who has had a license since May of this year, when he came of age, was detained for 24 hours at the city's police station. Both he and his passenger in the car were uninjured, the second woman in the Saxo is in hospital and in a stable condition.

According to police, the report of a serious accident was filed at 9:18 p.m. A car was reported to be overturned and two women were trapped in another crumpled vehicle. Police teams, a fire department and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters had to pull the girl behind the wheel and her companion out of the Citroen. A little later it was reported that one of them had died. The victim is Svetomira Stancheva, 22 years old, and studied "Ecology" at the "Bishop Konstantin Preslavski" University of Shumen.

As far as the situation at the time of the accident can be reconstructed - the Citroen was leaving the parking lot of the "Praktiker" retail center on the main "Simeon Veliki" boulevard. The traffic is regulated by a roundabout with signs B1 - "Pass the road users with priority" from all directions. The Citroen had already entered the circle when the Volvo crashed into it. The smaller car was dragged about 20 meters, and the Volvo rolled through the ceiling and remained there with the wheels up. The 18-year-old driver and his passenger were uninjured.

Behind the wheel of the white XC60, according to unofficial information, was the 12th grader Zhechko Kyurkchiev. In the initial alcohol and drug test, he tested positive for amphetamines. Eyewitnesses, whose stories are emotional and, which is normal, subjective, claim that the Volvo was moving at a speed similar to a highway - according to some, 90 kilometers per hour, others say - 120. Relatives of the dead girl indicate shocking testimony - 185 kilometers per hour at the time of impact. The exact speed will be able to be determined only after the preparation of technical expertise.

/Krasimir Krumov, OFFNews

