EU might Stop Membership Talks with Serbia

The European Parliament will ask the European Union (EU) to suspend accession talks with Serbia until Serbia imposes sanctions on Russia.

This is stated in the draft report on the EU's new enlargement strategy of 26 September.

"Prioritize the alignment of acceding countries with the EU's common foreign and security policy and for the EU to make progress on accession talks with Serbia only if the country accedes to EU sanctions against Russia," it said in the project.

In the proposed document, the MEPs included financial conditions among the compromise amendments.

Further financial support for Serbia, the text states, will depend on Belgrade's attitude towards Moscow, but also on progress in democracy, the rule of law and "acceptance of EU values ​​and priorities".

"To review all EU funds for Serbia in this light, especially all projects funded under the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, to ensure that all EU spending is fully aligned with the EU's own strategic goals and interests", is said in the compromise amendments.

It is specified that compromise amendments are those amendments which are included in the final draft and which are the result of an agreement between the main political groups and the shadow rapporteurs.

These amendments are always voted on in the final vote as they are the result of an agreement.

Serbia is the only country in the region that has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

It has been negotiating for EU membership since 2014. The rule of law, as well as relations with Kosovo, are considered key elements that determine the progress of the accession process. But since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, relations with Russia have also become important and will be key to the decision to open a new cluster.

