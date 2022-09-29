COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 769 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 769, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,644 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.6 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 546 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 42 are in the intensive care unit. There are 71 new hospital admissions.

952 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,210,849 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,358 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,732 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,546,362 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,711 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,257,918 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA