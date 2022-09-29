Bulgaria: Taxi carrying Illegal Migrants from Syria Crashed in Sofia
A taxi carrying illegal migrants from Syria crashed into a facility for technical car checks in Sofia late last night.
The accident happened minutes after 11:30 p.m. The taxi car hit the facility in the capital's "Moderno Predgradie" district.
The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the incident and specified that 4 people were taken for medical examination, they had minor injuries.
Sources close to the investigation into the case said the 4 men were Syrian nationals. They had no identity documents and were illegal immigrants in the country.
Police are looking for the driver of the car, who fled after the accident.
