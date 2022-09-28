Peskov: Our Minimum Goal is Complete Liberation of the DPR

The "minimum goal" of Russia after the annexation of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia is the complete liberation of the entire territory of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RBC.

"At least what I can tell you with absolute accuracy, you know that not all the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated yet. We are talking about the territory that has been within the borders since 2014. Therefore, it is necessary, as a minimum, to liberate the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," he explained.

Russia's plans for the DPR are unlikely to succeed - Ukrainian soldiers surround the strategically important city of Lyman.

The possibility of major Russian defeat in the Lyman-Yampil area is now very high pic.twitter.com/wvrXhc1K34 — Illia Ponomarenko???????? (@IAPonomarenko) September 28, 2022

According to experts, it will be liberated within a few days and thousands of Russians will be captured. More significantly, it would force Russia to withdraw its defensive line to the east, giving the Ukrainians an opportunity to retake more territory in Donetsk. In short - a second heavy defeat for the Russian army within a month after the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the DPR and LPR announced that they had left for Moscow, where the procedure for annexing the Ukrainian territories is expected to be finalized.

