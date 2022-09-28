Peskov: Our Minimum Goal is Complete Liberation of the DPR

World » UKRAINE | September 28, 2022, Wednesday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Peskov: Our Minimum Goal is Complete Liberation of the DPR Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov @Wikimedia Commons

The "minimum goal" of Russia after the annexation of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia is the complete liberation of the entire territory of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RBC.

"At least what I can tell you with absolute accuracy, you know that not all the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated yet. We are talking about the territory that has been within the borders since 2014. Therefore, it is necessary, as a minimum, to liberate the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," he explained.

Russia's plans for the DPR are unlikely to succeed - Ukrainian soldiers surround the strategically important city of Lyman.

According to experts, it will be liberated within a few days and thousands of Russians will be captured. More significantly, it would force Russia to withdraw its defensive line to the east, giving the Ukrainians an opportunity to retake more territory in Donetsk. In short - a second heavy defeat for the Russian army within a month after the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the DPR and LPR announced that they had left for Moscow, where the procedure for annexing the Ukrainian territories is expected to be finalized.

Read more about the war in Ukraine and its 217th day here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DPR, LPR, Russia, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria