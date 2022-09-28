The Interconnector Bulgaria-Greece secured Act 16

“The Bulgaria-Greece gas connection has already been issued Act 16”, announced the caretaker regional minister Ivan Shishkov and showed the document to journalists:

"Here it is! We have a use permit for the gas connection between Bulgaria and Greece! It is not the result of any documentary compromises. The caretaker cabinet reports to you with one of the main tasks we had to complete. The site is completed and on October 1st it will, indeed, be put into operation in the true sense of the word, without worrying and without violating any norms in Bulgaria".

The caretaker government approved the list of projects of municipalities that will receive funding from the state in the amount of 406 million BGN. Each municipality has decided for itself whether to receive money for water supply, a road project or for a street network. Only the municipality of Karlovo will finance 2 of its projects.

/BNR