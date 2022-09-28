Natural Gas in Bulgaria could Drop in Price by 32 percent Soon

In the next month, natural gas may become cheaper by nearly 32 percent and cost around BGN 240 (EUR 122) per megawatt hour.

This was said by the executive director of Bulgargaz Denitsa Zlateva during the public discussion of prices in the energy regulator. The main reason is that from October 1, the Bulgarian-Greek gas connection is expected to be operational and our country will receive the entire amount of Azeri blue fuel through it.

The current increase in the price of international stock exchanges will affect the price in November, said Denitsa Zlateva. She added that there is great interest in the announced 4 tenders for the supply of liquefied natural gas, both short-term and for a 10-year period:

"The very fact that we have companies from America, Europe, the Middle East, China shows that this is the right approach. I hope that through these open, transparent, competitive procedures we will also achieve a good price for November. We have no worries that it will not be provided the necessary amount of natural gas. What we aim for is to be at a competitive price".

Bulgargaz will submit its final application for prices on October 1.

Gas TTF futures chart as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (in EUR per MWh)

