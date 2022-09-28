80% of Buildings in Sofia do not have Lightning Protection

Society | September 28, 2022, Wednesday // 10:56
Bulgaria: 80% of Buildings in Sofia do not have Lightning Protection @Wikimedia Commons

Over 80% of the buildings in Sofia do not have lightning protection, especially the old socialist panel buildings. The absurd thing is that they had one during construction, but massively during the repair of their roofs in recent years, the installations have been removed.

This alarmed Eng. Hristomir Ivanov while speaking to BNR.

"If a lightning strikes the roof of your building and you are taking a shower in the bathroom, the probability of being struck is very high. But people don't know that. Lightning chooses its path along the line of least resistance," explained the specialist. Therefore, the neighbor's lightning rod does not work for general protection.

The lightning protection system is mandatory and controlled during new construction and the commissioning of the buildings, Ivanov also pointed out.

There is an effective ordinance for lightning protection, which very clearly indicates how a lightning arrester installation is designed and what is the perimeter of its protection, he specified. And appeals to those who want to take preventive measures to turn to specialists.

18,000 - 19,000 lightning bolts fell over Bulgaria and southern Romania during the storm yesterday, with two-thirds of them in our country, Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: buildings, sofia, lightning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria