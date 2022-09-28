COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 883 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 883, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 6,444 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.7 percent.

4 people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died. They were all unvaccinated.

To date, there are 553 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 121 new hospital admissions, and 80.1 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 1,719 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,544,630 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA