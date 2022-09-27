What are the Early Results of the "Referendums" in Occupied Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | September 27, 2022, Tuesday // 18:09
Bulgaria: What are the Early Results of the "Referendums" in Occupied Ukraine @TASS

Over 97% of those who voted in the referendums in the "independent" DPR, LPR and the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson supported joining Russia, TASS reported after the polls closed at 4:00 p.m.

97.83% voted for the LPR's entry into Russia after processing 21.11% of the protocols.

In the DPR, they are even more pro-Russian - 98.35% support the annexation, with 22.48% of the votes counted.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, identical indicators are observed - 97.79% support with 29% processed protocols.

In Kherson, where there were mass protests in the early days of the occupation, 97.05% of voters want to be part of Russia, with 28% of votes counted.

Tags: referendums, Russia, LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia
