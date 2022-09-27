What are the Early Results of the "Referendums" in Occupied Ukraine
Over 97% of those who voted in the referendums in the "independent" DPR, LPR and the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson supported joining Russia, TASS reported after the polls closed at 4:00 p.m.
97.83% voted for the LPR's entry into Russia after processing 21.11% of the protocols.
In the DPR, they are even more pro-Russian - 98.35% support the annexation, with 22.48% of the votes counted.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, identical indicators are observed - 97.79% support with 29% processed protocols.
In Kherson, where there were mass protests in the early days of the occupation, 97.05% of voters want to be part of Russia, with 28% of votes counted.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Peskov: Our Minimum Goal is Complete Liberation of the DPR
- » Day 217 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Plans New Offensive, Zelensky wants Russia out of All Int. Organizations
- » Day 216 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Fighting Continues on the Last Day of “Referendums” in Occupied Regions
- » Volodymyr Zelensky is the Most Influential Jewish Person in the World
- » Day 215 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The US will respond "Decisively" if Russia uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine
- » Day 214 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Lavrov Didn’t Rule Out Nuclear Weapons to Defend annexed Ukrainian Territories