Bulgarian Heating Companies want 60% Price Increase
Price increase of heating and hot water by 60 percent from the New Year, if the state does not compensate the heating companies that run on natural gas. This was stated for BNT by the chairman of the Association of Heating Companies Kremen Georgiev.
"The trend on natural gas is a bit unstable, as we know now the price should decrease, but this does not mean that it will stay like that throughout the winter period, so new levels of pricing are necessary from January 1 so that the price of heat energy has to be increased by at least 60%, but we specify that this should happen if the compensations for heating systems are not approved because of the high price. Then this increase will either not happen or will not be significant," said Georgiev.
Acting Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov explained to BNT that the measures prepared by the cabinet will be aimed at those most affected by the increase in blue fuel, but will be tied to specific commitments from the energy efficiency industry.
"The degree of support, at least what I propose, depends on commitments from the responsible party for savings, optimization, energy efficiency," said Rosen Hristov.
Earlier today, Hristov assured that the government’s forecasts are for stable gas supplies during the heating season.
/BNT
