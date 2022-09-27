Begging and Prostitution are No Longer Crimes in Bulgaria
Begging and prostitution are no longer crimes in Bulgaria. The Constitutional Court annulled as unconstitutional the texts of the Penal Code, which declared begging and the provision of paid sexual services as criminal acts.
The begging text was struck down unanimously by all the judges. And the one about prostitution with the special opinion of judge Yanaki Stoilov.
The request to declare the texts unconstitutional was submitted by the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev.
The two texts have been part of the Criminal Code since 1968, when it was adopted and entered into force on May 1 of the same year on the occasion of Labor Day.
/BNT
