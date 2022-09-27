Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgarian Citizens should Hastily Leave Russia

In connection with the complicated situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria calls for refraining from traveling to the Russian Federation and recommends that Bulgarian citizens in the Russian Federation consider the possibility of leaving the country as soon as possible, using currently available means of transport for this purpose. This is stated in an official announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats advise Bulgarian citizens remaining on the territory of the Russian Federation to exercise increased vigilance, to avoid places with a large number of people, while at the same time taking into account the circumstances and the development of the situation with all the necessary attention.

In case of need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Moscow, Russian Federation at the following telephone number: + 7 495 234 02 26. Reports can also be submitted to the following email address: Embassy.Moscow@mfa.bg; and to the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in St. Petersburg at the following phone numbers: +7 812 401 01 52 and on-duty phone during non-working hours: +7-921-633-6116. Reports can also be submitted to the following email address: Consulate.Petersburg@mfa.bg.

Signals and requests for assistance in disaster situations from Bulgarian citizens are also accepted 24/7 on the telephone lines of the "Situation Center" Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or by email: crisis@mfa.bg.

