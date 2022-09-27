Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Our Forecasts are for Stable Gas Supplies during the Heating Season

“The interconnector with Greece will receive Act 16 today or tomorrow, on October 1st will be the real official opening. There will be no electricity regime. We are also developing compensatory measures for businesses so they can receive gas and for the future government to use.”

This was stated by the caretaker energy minister Rosen Hristov to BNT. He assured that shortages of gas quantities are not expected.

“Our forecasts are for stable supplies during the heating season and not only, the question is in the price, that's why we conduct these procedures. We are working on diversification, several auctions for liquefied gas have been opened at the moment. Today we plan to announce a tender for pipeline gas, where neighboring countries have excess quantities”, said Hristov, adding that there is serious interest in the auctions.

According to him, Bulgaria has not given up Russian gas, but so far, Gazprom has not given a concrete answer to Bulgaria's demands.

“There is no need to reject a potential supplier in this case. ‘Bulgargaz’ continues to make requests. Negotiations are underway with a number of suppliers. There is no risk of being flooded with cheap gas and wondering what to do with it. There is a possibility that Gazpromexport will ask for compensation”, added Rosen Hristov.

He emphasized that the cabinet does not want an arbitration case.

“The liquefied gas tankers were not real, there was no chance to pick them up and unload them, it proved impossible to secure slots due to the short deadline. Greece announces a tender for slots in mid-October for the year 2023, in which we intend to participate. We are actively negotiating with the Turkish side for this year and for next year”, Rosen Hristov said.

