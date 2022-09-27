At least 76 Victims of the Protests in Iran

At least 76 people have been killed in Iran since the protests began, according to a human rights group. Among the victims are women and children.

The cause of the unrest in the country was suspicions of police brutality by the moral police. This happened after 22-year-old human rights activist Mahsa Amini was detained for improperly wearing her hijab and later died. The young woman's funeral turned into a protest action that escalated into sharp clashes between the authorities and demonstrators across Iran.

Students at least 18 local universities have announced plans to boycott classes in solidarity with the protesters.

