Bulgaria: Heavy Rain in 10 Provinces, Strong Wind in 5

Today the cloudiness will remain significant with rain showers, in more places and more intense in the afternoon and evening. There will also be thunder, reported BGNES.

The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia around 12°C. A yellow code has been announced in 10 regions of Western and Northern Bulgaria for intense rainfall. Expected amounts of rain are up to 20-25 mm. A weak, moderate to strong south-southwest wind will blow in Southeast Bulgaria and in places north of the mountains. 5 provinces in southern Bulgaria have a yellow code for strong winds, with gusts reaching 22-24 m/s.

Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia around 22°C. By Wednesday night, the rain will stop, and the clouds will disperse into clear weather.

In the mountains, there will be significant cloudiness and precipitation, in more places afternoon. There will also be thunder. A moderate and strong west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

Over the Black Sea it will be mostly cloudy, in the afternoon and in the evening in places with precipitation. A moderate, temporarily strong south-southwest wind will blow along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 26°C.

On Wednesday, no precipitation is expected, and the temperatures will rise and will be between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 24.

/BGNES