COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1127 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One thousand and twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Six confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Newly infected are more compared to a week ago when their number was 946. However, the number of deaths is the same.

The 1,127 new cases were identified from 7,557 tests (more than 14.91 percent were positive).

Over 61 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,256,266. They were established by 10,542,229 tests (nearly 11.92 percent were positive).

Only one of the six who died in the last 24 hours was vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,704.

Active cases are 9,903, up from 9,779 seven days ago.

483 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 28 of them in intensive care units. The statistics show an increase compared to a week ago when 560 people were in hospitals, 32 of them in intensive care units.

There were 139 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 78 percent of them were not vaccinated.

680 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,208,659.

909 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,542,911.

2,071,523 people have completed the vaccination course. 883,517 of them have been given a booster dose, i.e. they have been revaccinated, and 74,166 people have already received a second booster dose.

/BTA