First Time in Bulgaria: A Subvariant of Omicron VA.2.75 has been Identified

For the first time in Bulgaria, a subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75 (a subvariant of the BA.2 lineage) has been identified, which appears to spread faster than the BA.5 subvariant, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases announced.

The World Health Organization classifies BA.2.75 as an alarming variant under observation.

At the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, 82 clinical samples with SARS-CoV-2 were successfully analyzed by next-generation whole-genome sequencing. The samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 02.08-02.09.2022 and were sent from 17 different medical facilities from 16 regions in Bulgaria.

In all 82 clinical samples, the Omicron virus variant was detected. The ratio of Omicron subvariants is as follows: BA.2.75 (2.4%), BA.4.x (3.7%), BA.5.x (72.0%) and BE.x/BF.x, which are a subvariant of BA.5 (22.0%).

