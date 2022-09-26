BSP will decide before the Elections whether they Recognize the Referendums in the Occupied Territories in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) still has no position on whether it will recognize the "referendums" in the occupied territories in Donbas and southern Ukraine. However, there will be a statement before the early parliamentary elections on October 2, announced the candidate for deputy from the “Left” Georgi Svilenski on Nova TV. He specified that this week the National Council of the party will meet to announce its position.

The vote of the so-called Referendums inspired by Moscow began last week and will continue until Tuesday. The local population must decide whether they want the occupied Ukrainian territories to join Russia.

BSP's attitude to the war and the sanctions against Russia were indicated by representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" as a topic that should be discussed before sitting at the negotiating table for the eventual formation of a government. Svilenski is sure that this will happen after the elections on October 2, in which the “Left” will also participate.

"With GERB and DPS, we will not participate in a cabinet. These two parties, ‘There Is Such a People’ and ‘Vazrazhdane’ are the same political forces that work in the same direction," Svilenski added.

/Dnevnik