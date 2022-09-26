Bulgaria: 11 People Detained in Burgas in Police Operation against Crime and Vote Buying

11 people were detained in an operation to counter conventional crime and prevent vote buying. 8 are the initiated rapid police proceedings, as well as 7 files.

The files so far are for possession of excise goods without a banderol.

Five of the persons have been charged with kidnapping, carried out on the territory of the Central part of the city of Burgas for unsettled financial relationships.

23-year-old twins were detained in Primorsko with a large sum of money and marijuana. They are being checked for complicity in possible vote buying.

The speedy police proceedings established are for possession of narcotic substances and for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Two drug test refusals were recorded.

Photos and video: Bulgarian National Radio

